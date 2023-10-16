Max Scherzer Named Rangers Starter for ALCS Game 3 vs. Astros After Shoulder Injury

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Max Scherzer will start Game 3 of the 2023 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Scherzer hasn't pitched since Sept. 12 due to a muscle strain in his shoulder. However, excitement about a possible return began building when the Rangers added him to their ALCS roster.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner told reporters last Friday he had "recovered" from his shoulder trouble.

"I checked all the boxes I possibly can. I'm ready to go," he said. "I respect what Houston can do. They're obviously a great team. I've got to bring my A-game."

Scherzer has been throwing in sim games to continue his progression on the mound but said it's impossible to know how deep into Game 3 he'll be able to pitch.

Prior to his injury, the 39-year-old performed to expectations on the mound after his midseason trade to Texas. In eight starts, he went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 45 innings.

Scherzer was helping to fill the void left by Jacob deGrom after he underwent Tommy John surgery.

The Rangers have gotten to this point in the playoffs without the right-hander's services, but having him available could clearly be a boost to their World Series hopes. That is, of course, if he can immediately return to where he was pre-injury, which is no guarantee when he has been out for a month.