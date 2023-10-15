Max Scherzer Added to Rangers' Roster for MLB ALCS vs. Astros amid Injury Rehab

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have officially added Max Scherzer to their roster for the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, which kicks off Sunday night.

Scherzer hasn't pitched since Sept. 12 due to a shoulder injury. He was left of the team's American League Division Series roster because of the ailment.

Scherzer told reporters Friday that he was "ready to go" for the ALCS. However, he was unable to answer questions about how long he might be able to last in a start.

"It's just going to be, play it by ear," Scherzer said. "I'll just be in communication with [Bruce Bochy] and [Mike Maddux] and we'll see how this shakes out. ... We've had conversations. If I do feel something, I've got to come out the game."

Following Tuesday's ALDS-clinching victory over the Baltimore Orioles, Scherzer said he was ecstatic that his teammates provided him the opportunity to return to the mound this season.

"Can't wait. Can't wait. Been grinding. Haven't given up on the season, haven't given up on these guys," he said, per Ethan Erickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I just want to get back out there and pitch. ... Today was the first day I could finally say I felt like normal, within my program."

Scherzer played a simulated game on Wednesday, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. He tossed 68 pitches in that outing.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer in a midseason trade with the New York Mets. In eight starts for the club, he went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 45 innings.

The 39-year-old's return to the roster is a major boost for Texas as it aims to reach the World Series for the first time since 2011. He headlines a rotation that also includes Nathan Eovaldi, Jordan Montgomery and Jon Gray.