B/R NHL Position Rankings for the 2023-24 Season: Top 10 Right Wingers

No. 10: Patrick Kane, Unrestricted Free Agent

Had this list been done a decade ago, Kane would've been No. 1. The Western New York native entered the fall of 2013 on the heels of a championship with the Chicago Blackhawks. Fast forward to 2023 and he's won three Stanley Cups and stands sixth among active scorers with 451 goals, though his future is unclear after a trip to free agency and major hip surgery.

No. 9: Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Reaching No. 9 is quite a feat for a 22-year-old, but a healthy Caufield figures to be several notches up if he continues what he's produced since arriving to the NHL in 2021. He's scored 53 goals in 123 games, including 26 across just 46 games in an injury-riddled 2022-23. If he can survive with a 5'7", 175-pound frame, he'll be a valuable piece in the Montreal rebuild.

No. 8: Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes

There are a lot of folks suggesting the Hurricanes will be skating a celebratory lap with the Stanley Cup next spring. And there's an excellent chance that if it happens, the second overall pick in 2018 will have played a significant role. His return from right knee surgery last March is still in question, but the 112 goals he's scored in 347 games NHL seasons are not.

No. 7: Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

The stock has never been higher on Stone, now 31, after a gritty run to the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights. He had 24 points in 22 postseason games after having missed 39 games in the regular season following back surgery. Defensive aplomb is especially a factor with the former sixth-round pick, who has a career plus-120 rating through Tuesday's opener.

No. 6: Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes