B/R NHL Position Rankings for the 2023-24 Season: Top-10 Goalies

10. Alexander Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche

Alexander Georgiev was entering a tough spot in 2022-23, not only being a No. 1 starter for the first time in his career, but also having to do so for the defending Stanley Cup champions. It was a big spot, and he handled it extremely well. His .918 save percentage was well above the league average, while he also won a league-leading 40 games. Colorado's goalies tend to get a boost given how good the defense is in front of them, but Georgiev played well and looks like he has an opportunity to be an excellent starter for the Avalanche. He might be the ultimate fantasy goalie because he is going to post a pretty high save percentage while also getting an opportunity to stack wins on a great team.

9. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

This is a wild card simply because the track record and resume are so small. Gustavsson has only really played one season as a full-time NHL goalie, but he excelled during that year. The Minnesota Wild acquired him prior to the 2022-23 season in a one-for-one swap with the Ottawa Senators that sent veteran goalie Cam Talbot the other way. It turned out to be one of the most lopsided moves we have seen in the past few years. While Talbot struggled in Ottawa and was a key reason the Senators missed the playoffs, Gustavsson excelled and ended up taking the primary job away from Marc-Andre Fleury, posting a .931 save percentage. The question is whether or not he can come close to repeating that level of play. Given the Wild's salary-cap issues and the headaches that cause with their roster, they're going to need him to repeat it.

8. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman is good enough to be a full-time starter in the NHL, but finds himself in what is basically a platoon situation in Boston. It works very well for the Bruins. The duo of Swayman and Linus Ullmark (more on him in a minute) is the one major thing that should give Bruins fans hope that they will still have a chance to be very competitive this season even after losing a ton of talent off of last year's roster. Swayman has only played 88 regular season games in the NHL, but has a very impressive .920 save percentage in that time. Even though the job is currently shared, Swayman should be considered the long-term solution here.

7. Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Is this too low for the NHL's reigning Vezina Trophy winner? It would be if you expect Linus Ullmark to post another .938 save percentage as he did during the 2022-23 season. Realistically speaking, however, you should not be expecting that.

Ullmark is almost certainly in line for a significant save percentage regression that very well could -- and probably should -- bring him back closer to his career level in the .910-.915 range. That is still an excellent goalie and a great performance if he does that, but it is probably not quite among the league's elite.

6. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars