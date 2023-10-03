B/R NHL Position Rankings for the 2023-24 Season: Top 10 Centers

2 of 7

No. 10: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

It'd be hard to find a player who made more of a quantum leap from 2021-22 to 2022-23 than Pettersson, a No. 5 overall pick from 2017 who spiked from 68 points to 102 thanks to career highs in goals (39) and assists (63).

The 24-year-old Swede was the team's leader in plus-minus (plus-16) and tied for the league lead in both short-handed goals (five) and points (nine). His ice time average of 20:33 was nearly two minutes better than his previous high watermark, and he's typically matched up against high-end Pacific Division foes like Jack Eichel and Connor McDavid.

No. 9: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

He's not the scorer that Petterrson is, but there are few, if any, more consistent two-way players in the game than Barkov, who's been a top-five Selke Trophy vote-getter in four of the last six seasons, including a win in 2020-21.

Now 28 years old, the 6'3", 215-pound Finn was the No. 2 overall pick behind Nathan MacKinnon in 2013 and has scored at least 20 goals for eight straight seasons. He averaged better than 21 minutes of ice time per game in 2022-23, was nearly a 55 percent winner in the faceoff circle and has become Florida's all-time leader in goals and points.

No. 8: Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Where Petterrson moved the needle based on his prolific scoring rate, Eichel has climbed the perception ladder thanks to a supernova performance in the 2023 playoffs that ended with a hoist of the Vegas franchise's first Stanley Cup.

Selected second behind Connor McDavid in 2015, Eichel has come all the way back from a major injury and subsequently ugly divorce with the Buffalo Sabres that led to his trade out west. He had 66 points in his first full season with the Golden Knights but turned it up come springtime with a postseason-high 26 points.

No. 7: Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

When it comes to "money players" in the modern generation, few can compete with the numbers posted by Point, who was somehow not snapped up until Tampa Bay made him the 79th overall selection (third round, 19th pick) in the 2014 draft.

Though he's sometimes obscured by higher-profile teammates, Point's 44 game-winning goals since 2016 are seventh in the league and his 40 playoff goals are second to only Colorado's MacKinnon. Two Stanley Cups look pretty good on a resume, and he added a quality bullet point with career highs in goals (51) and points (95) in 2022-23.

No. 6: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Not every No. 1 overall pick lives up to the sort of billing with which Crosby arrived when the Penguins chose him first in 2005, but the affable Nova Scotian has managed it and more.