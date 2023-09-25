B/R NHL Position Rankings for the 2023-24 Season: Top 10 Left Wingers

2 of 7

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

No. 10: Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers

When Hyman arrived in Edmonton in 2021 and earned his spot on a line next to Connor McDavid, he turned out to be the dependable winger No. 97 has been waiting for his whole career. His straight-forward game and ability to be right where he needs to be has turned him into one of the top scoring left wings in the NHL. He's netted 63 goals the past two seasons with the Oilers and set a career high with 36 last year.

Even though it might seem like putting high-skill players next to guys like McDavid is what will turn the game into a circus of goals, being dependable and having touch around the net can take those elite players even higher up the stat boards. Hyman is proof positive of that.

No. 9: Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres

Now that the Buffalo Sabres are a goal-scoring juggernaut of sorts, veteran Jeff Skinner has taken advantage of that. Over the past two seasons he's scored 68 goals, and he has Sabres coach Don Granato to thank for that after his two years previous were the worst of his career.

What Skinner has done with the Sabres in recent years, however, is learn how to best be an opportunist, to be dangerous in the slot and around the net and to get under the skin of every player in the opposing sweater. His mix of elite skill and irascible trolling make him hated around the league and beloved in Western New York.

No. 8: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Pretty wild to have, perhaps, the greatest scorer of all time who continues to fill up the net like mad this low, but here we are. Ovechkin can still score like very few can, and his slap shot from the faceoff circle on the power play is still a breathtaking sight to behold.

As he counts down toward potentially catching Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record (73 away), he'll be worth watching, as he's one of the most incredible talents the NHL has ever seen. At 38 years old, he continues to play at 100 miles per hour, or at least as close to that as a 38-year-old can.

No. 7: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

If there's any way to be critical of Kyle Connor's game, it's that all he seems to do is pile up points. It's not so much criticism as it is saying he's so good at it you wonder what else he can do. In five of the past six seasons, he's scored 30 or more goals and has never scored fewer than 50 points in a season, apart from his rookie year, in which he played just 20 games.

Two years ago, he had a career-high 47 goals and 93 points and followed that with 31 goals and 80 points last season. He produces points at a high rate and is the kind of offensive player other teams dream of having. Fortunately for the Jets, Connor is all theirs, and all he'll continue to do is fill up the score sheet.

No. 6: Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Even though Brady doesn't score at the kind of rate his older brother Matthew does, he's not exactly a slouch. He had career highs in goals (35) and points (83) last season for the up-and-coming Senators, and he's also a key figure in the locker room.