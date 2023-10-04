MLB Rumors: Mike Hazen, D-Backs Agree to New Contract Through 2028 amid Red Sox Links

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Mike Hazen is reportedly staying with the Arizona Diamondbacks for years to come.

According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the National League West team signed their general manager to a contract extension that runs through the 2028 season with a club option for one more year. He was previously signed through 2024 with a team option for 2025.

Piecoro noted "Hazen's name was connected in reports to the Boston Red Sox when their top baseball operations job became available following the firing of Chaim Bloom," but Diamondbacks fans don't have to worry about that following this move.

The Boston connection made sense, as Hazen is from Massachusetts and spent 12 years with the Red Sox organization prior to becoming Arizona's general manager in October 2016.

However, Piecoro pointed out Arizona president and CEO Derrick Hall "intimated" that the team would not give the Red Sox permission to speak to Hazen regarding the opening. That appears to be the case, as Arizona instead rewarded its general manager with a new contract extension.

He wasn't the only one to receive an extension.

Piecoro reported the Diamondbacks extended the contracts of assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Mike Fitzgerald, who both came to Arizona with Hazen, as well. That provides more stability and continuity in the front office as the NL West team attempts to build on this season's playoff appearance and establish itself as a long-term contender.

Hazen played a part in the drafting of Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Brandon Pfaadt, as well as the signing of Merrill Kelly as a free agent. He also helped orchestrate trades for Gabriel Moreno, Zac Gallen, Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

That is a significant number of contributors for a Diamondbacks squad that went 84-78 this season and defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of their best-of-three National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

Carroll in particular stands out, as Hazen and the front office rewarded him with an eight-year, $111 million contract extension in March. It was a gamble since the outfielder had played just 32 MLB games at the time, but he was an All-Star this season and may be the face of the franchise for years to come.