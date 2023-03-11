Report: Corbin Carroll, D-Backs Agree to 8-Year, $111M Contract; MLB's No. 2 Prospect

David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks and outfielder Corbin Carroll, MLB's No. 2 overall prospect, have agreed to an eight-year, $111 million guaranteed contract extension, according to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.

The deal also includes a club option for 2031 that would bring the total to $134 million. It is the largest contract ever signed by a player with under 100 days of major league service time, per Gilbert.

Carroll appeared in just 32 games for the Diamondbacks last season.

Other players who have signed long-term extensions with less than one year of MLB service time include Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco (11 years, $182 million) and Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (six years, $50 million).

The Diamondbacks selected Carroll in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Lakeside School in Seattle.

The 22-year-old began the 2022 campaign with Double-A Hillsboro before making the jump to Triple-A Reno. In 33 Triple-A appearances, he slashed .287/.408/.535 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

Carroll was called up to the Diamondbacks in August and was solid during his short stint with the club in 2022, slashing .260/.330/.500 with four home runs, 14 RBI and two stolen bases in 32 games.

The Diamondbacks began play during the 1998 season and have been one of MLB's least successful franchises since then despite winning the World Series in 2001. The franchise hasn't made the playoffs since 2017 and has made the postseason just two other times in the last two decades.

With Carroll locked up, the Diamondbacks expect him to anchor the outfield and become a franchise player alongside shortstop Jordan Lawler and outfielder Druw Jones. Lawler is MLB's No. 11-ranked prospect, while Jones is the league's No. 15-ranked prospect.

Lawler, 20, is expected to break into MLB in 2024, while Jones, 19, is expected to break onto the scene in 2026.

The Diamondbacks open the 2023 season on March 30 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.