Caleb Williams Has Fans Eyeing Heisman Repeat After USC Beats Deion Sanders, Colorado

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Quarterback Caleb Williams turned in another dominant performance and further bolstered his Heisman Trophy candidacy Saturday in the No. 8 USC Trojans' 48-41 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy last season and is the prohibitive favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, threw at least three touchdowns for the seventh consecutive game on Saturday and finished with 403 yards, six touchdowns and one interception on 30-of-40 passing.

Legendary Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is the only player in college football history to win multiple Heisman Trophies, taking one of the most prestigious awards in sports in both 1974 and 1975.

Williams is seemingly well on his way to equaling that feat, and he received no shortage of support on social media for his bid to be the repeat Heisman Trophy winner:

While Colorado got off to a surprising 3-0 start this season on the strength of Deion Sanders' coaching and his son, Shedeur Sanders' play at quarterback, the Buffaloes' defense has been an Achilles heel.

That was the case last week when Colorado got blown out 42-6 on the road against Oregon, and Williams took full advantage of a struggling Buffs defense on Saturday as well.

In the first half alone, Williams lit up the Buffaloes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, including a 71-yard score to Tahj Washington, which showcased Williams' incredible ability to roll to his left and throw accurately down the field:

Williams also had an eight-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Singer, a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams and 26-yard touchdown pass to Brenden Rice:

Colorado made things interesting in the second half after trailing 34-14 at halftime by outscoring USC 27-14, but Williams did enough to put his team over the top.

Although he threw his first interception of the season, that was Williams' only major blemish, as he also threw a touchdown to Jude Wolfe and a second scoring strike to Rice, giving him six passing touchdowns for the game:

Williams' biggest Heisman Trophy competition seems to be another Pac-12 quarterback in Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who has been spectacular through four games this season.

Leading the No. 7 Huskies, who are 4-0, Penix has thrown for 1,636 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he will have a chance to keep pace with Williams Saturday night when Washington faces Arizona on the road.

By virtue of their win Saturday, the Trojans are 5-0 and remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race, while Colorado has now dropped to 3-2 with its second consecutive loss.