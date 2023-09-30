X

    Caleb Williams Has Fans Eyeing Heisman Repeat After USC Beats Deion Sanders, Colorado

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 30, 2023

    Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Quarterback Caleb Williams turned in another dominant performance and further bolstered his Heisman Trophy candidacy Saturday in the No. 8 USC Trojans' 48-41 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

    Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy last season and is the prohibitive favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, threw at least three touchdowns for the seventh consecutive game on Saturday and finished with 403 yards, six touchdowns and one interception on 30-of-40 passing.

    Legendary Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is the only player in college football history to win multiple Heisman Trophies, taking one of the most prestigious awards in sports in both 1974 and 1975.

    Williams is seemingly well on his way to equaling that feat, and he received no shortage of support on social media for his bid to be the repeat Heisman Trophy winner:

    Kendell Hollowell @KHollowell_

    Future 2-time Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams

    Reese @JustReese26

    Caleb Williams might run that Heisman back.

    Jesse Simonton @JesseReSimonton

    Caleb Williams hearing all the talk about anyone other than him as the Heisman frontrunner. <a href="https://t.co/BIcy2p86jh">pic.twitter.com/BIcy2p86jh</a>

    haan solo @wavynavyjuan

    caleb williams heisman loading

    Troy_Lake ⭕ @Troy_Lake

    Yeah, Caleb Williams chose the perfect game to have a Heisman performance. Wow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USC</a>

    awest🏃🏽‍♂️💨 @awest818

    give caleb williams the heisman already next the natty

    While Colorado got off to a surprising 3-0 start this season on the strength of Deion Sanders' coaching and his son, Shedeur Sanders' play at quarterback, the Buffaloes' defense has been an Achilles heel.

    That was the case last week when Colorado got blown out 42-6 on the road against Oregon, and Williams took full advantage of a struggling Buffs defense on Saturday as well.

    In the first half alone, Williams lit up the Buffaloes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, including a 71-yard score to Tahj Washington, which showcased Williams' incredible ability to roll to his left and throw accurately down the field:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    71 YARDS FOR THE TD<a href="https://twitter.com/CALEBcsw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CALEBcsw</a> shows off what he does best for <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> ✌️🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sponsoredby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sponsoredby</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Wendys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wendys</a> <a href="https://t.co/UUFUz7Bdl0">pic.twitter.com/UUFUz7Bdl0</a>

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    That's a throw Caleb Williams. Completely in control and poised as nothing was there, he continued to buy time and threw a dime to his right as he ran left. Impressive.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Just a ridiculous throw from Caleb Williams. This is the ideal throwing motion. <a href="https://t.co/JKy0INDvxY">pic.twitter.com/JKy0INDvxY</a>

    Williams also had an eight-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Singer, a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams and 26-yard touchdown pass to Brenden Rice:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Another one 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> makes it 21-0 in Boulder <a href="https://t.co/YlzqUSACJT">pic.twitter.com/YlzqUSACJT</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    And just like that <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> adds on another TD ⚡️✌️<br><br>USC takes a 27-7 lead 💪 <a href="https://t.co/PkyeWZL7ca">pic.twitter.com/PkyeWZL7ca</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    BRENDEN RICE TOUCHDOWN<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> WR finds the end zone in his return to Folsom field✌️ <a href="https://t.co/MFFTwVzm5C">pic.twitter.com/MFFTwVzm5C</a>

    Colorado made things interesting in the second half after trailing 34-14 at halftime by outscoring USC 27-14, but Williams did enough to put his team over the top.

    Although he threw his first interception of the season, that was Williams' only major blemish, as he also threw a touchdown to Jude Wolfe and a second scoring strike to Rice, giving him six passing touchdowns for the game:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Another drive, another TD 💪<br><br>Brenden Rice picks up a second TD on the day for <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> ✌️ <a href="https://t.co/OfaL82Mh2q">pic.twitter.com/OfaL82Mh2q</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Too easy for <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> 🔥<br><br>The Trojans take a 48-21 lead with 2 minutes left to play in the 3rd quarter 💪 <a href="https://t.co/ijM85jYFjW">pic.twitter.com/ijM85jYFjW</a>

    Williams' biggest Heisman Trophy competition seems to be another Pac-12 quarterback in Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who has been spectacular through four games this season.

    Leading the No. 7 Huskies, who are 4-0, Penix has thrown for 1,636 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he will have a chance to keep pace with Williams Saturday night when Washington faces Arizona on the road.

    By virtue of their win Saturday, the Trojans are 5-0 and remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race, while Colorado has now dropped to 3-2 with its second consecutive loss.

    The Buffs will have a chance to get back on track next week when they go on the road to face Arizona State, while Williams will try to strengthen is Heisman case again next weekend at home against Arizona.