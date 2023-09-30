Yankees' Carlos Rodon Mocked by Twitter After 6-Run 1st Inning vs. Royals

Yankees' Carlos Rodon Mocked by Twitter After 6-Run 1st Inning vs. RoyalsSeptember 30, 2023
New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón faced eight batters in the first inning of Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals.
All eight batters got on base.
Rodón allowed two walks, two singles, a double, a home run and a stolen base as the Royals racked up six runs in the first inning.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Yankees P Carlos Rodón faced 8 batters without recording an out in his start against the Royals tonight.<br><br>That is the most by a starter without recording an out in MLB since then-Mets P Steven Matz in 2019 (Matz also faced 8 batters) <a href="https://t.co/wwPEnrk7xH">pic.twitter.com/wwPEnrk7xH</a>
Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman
Carlos Rodón's final line:<br><br>0.0 IP, 8 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 1 HR<br><br>He finishes his dreadful first season in pinstripes with one of the worst starts we've seen from a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> pitcher in recent memory, perhaps ever.
Seth Rothman @SethDRothman
Almost everything was either center cut or nowhere even close for Carlos Rodon tonight. <br><br>Plus his velocity was way down. Just a disaster no matter how you slice it. He finishes the season with a 6.85 ERA. <a href="https://t.co/magClAANyY">pic.twitter.com/magClAANyY</a>
Rodón was eventually yanked for Yankees pitcher Matt Bowman, but not in time to save him from ridicule by fans watching on social media.
It was Rodón's final start of the 2023 season, and it raised his overall ERA on the campaign from 5.74 to 6.85 in a single start.
Rodón signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees in December.
The Yankees ended the first inning Friday already down 9-0.
The Pinstripes will return tomorrow against the Royals before finishing out the series, and a disappointing 2023 season, Sunday.