    Yankees' Carlos Rodon Mocked by Twitter After 6-Run 1st Inning vs. Royals

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 30, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón faced eight batters in the first inning of Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals.

    All eight batters got on base.

    Rodón allowed two walks, two singles, a double, a home run and a stolen base as the Royals racked up six runs in the first inning.

    . @HalToHell

    Carlos Rodon is the 3rd starting pitcher in MLB history to give up 8+ Earned Runs while not recording a single out. <a href="https://t.co/BdhukRBNuA">pic.twitter.com/BdhukRBNuA</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Yankees P Carlos Rodón faced 8 batters without recording an out in his start against the Royals tonight.<br><br>That is the most by a starter without recording an out in MLB since then-Mets P Steven Matz in 2019 (Matz also faced 8 batters) <a href="https://t.co/wwPEnrk7xH">pic.twitter.com/wwPEnrk7xH</a>

    Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman

    Carlos Rodón's final line:<br><br>0.0 IP, 8 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 1 HR<br><br>He finishes his dreadful first season in pinstripes with one of the worst starts we've seen from a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> pitcher in recent memory, perhaps ever.

    Seth Rothman @SethDRothman

    Almost everything was either center cut or nowhere even close for Carlos Rodon tonight. <br><br>Plus his velocity was way down. Just a disaster no matter how you slice it. He finishes the season with a 6.85 ERA. <a href="https://t.co/magClAANyY">pic.twitter.com/magClAANyY</a>

    Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

    Carlos Rodón's fastball is down 2 mph and slider 2.7 mph....

    Rodón was eventually yanked for Yankees pitcher Matt Bowman, but not in time to save him from ridicule by fans watching on social media.

    Doofus Hoodie Cashman Shill @Yank33Clipp3r

    Remember when that question about whether or not you think you could get a hit vs a mlb pitcher? <br>I changed my mind. 3 for 4 with two doubles if that pitcher is Carlos Rodon

    Stuart Rothenberg @StuPolitics

    Yankees down 9-0 against Kansas City after one inning. Boy, that Carlos Rodon is, well, something.

    Christian Toto @HollywoodInToto

    Carlos Rodon's final start for Yankees:<br><br>5 runs, no outs recorded, yanked in first inning <br><br>Anyone see that receipt lying around??

    Chris @gitrdone923

    In his defense, Rodon pitched a perfect 2023 Yankees season game. I mean, it's so on point.

    Danielle Blake 🇺🇦 @abradacabla

    Btw I hope no one had Rodón in their ESPN fantasy team because I just checked and that's a lovely minus 24 points he's bringing his pickers

    Angrier Cole @angry_gcole

    Rodon ending his season by not getting ONE batter out is just pathetic.<br><br>I really hope he turns it around next year, but my goodness what a sour way to finish

    Chris Baldassano @Baldassano

    Wow Carlos Rodon.. way to end the season with the worst line of your career (which after this season isn't really a shock).. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>

    It was Rodón's final start of the 2023 season, and it raised his overall ERA on the campaign from 5.74 to 6.85 in a single start.

    Rodón signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees in December.

    David Mendelson @DMendy02

    Yankee fans seeing Carlos Rodon pitch in 2023 and realizing he's owed 27M per year until 2029 <a href="https://t.co/01CD9vZ2w4">pic.twitter.com/01CD9vZ2w4</a>

    Funhouse @BackAftaThis

    Carlos Rodón earned $7,611,111 for each of his three wins this season. Talk about a bargain! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepBX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepBX</a>

    Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri

    Carlos Rodón just wanted to take the mantle as the worst contract given to a left-handed pitcher in the AL East.

    David Santana @dsantana310

    paying Carlos Rodon $162M for him to not record a single out in his final start of the season against the Royals letting them go up 9-0 is just abysmal<br><br>what a fitting end to Rodon's Yankee tenure in 2023

    Jake T. O'Donnell @jaketodonnell

    Carlos Rodon is a cautionary tale about spending big $$$ on veteran FA pitching. Warning signs were there for him. But it feels like more often than not, big FA contracts for pitchers are failures.

    Enrico Pallazzo @GMoneyELITE

    The guy that signed Carlos Rodon to a 9 figure contract allegedly has job security somehow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepBX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepBX</a>

    The Yankees ended the first inning Friday already down 9-0.

    The Pinstripes will return tomorrow against the Royals before finishing out the series, and a disappointing 2023 season, Sunday.