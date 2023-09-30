Yankees' Carlos Rodon Mocked by Twitter After 6-Run 1st Inning vs. Royals

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón faced eight batters in the first inning of Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals.

All eight batters got on base.

Rodón allowed two walks, two singles, a double, a home run and a stolen base as the Royals racked up six runs in the first inning.

Rodón was eventually yanked for Yankees pitcher Matt Bowman, but not in time to save him from ridicule by fans watching on social media.

It was Rodón's final start of the 2023 season, and it raised his overall ERA on the campaign from 5.74 to 6.85 in a single start.

Rodón signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees in December.

The Yankees ended the first inning Friday already down 9-0.