College Football 2023: One Word to Describe Every Top 25 Team's September

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

20. Kentucky Wildcats: Building

For understandable reason, Kentucky didn't attract much attention until the end of the month. Victories over Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Vanderbilt are expected for a roster of this caliber. But those unobtrusive wins all built toward UK wrecking Florida in Week 5. Kentucky has its moment in the spotlight at No. 1 Georgia to kick off October.

19. Duke Blue Devils: Complicated

Opening the season with an upset of Clemson put Duke on the radar. Nearly pulling off a win against Notre Dame generated more respect for the Blue Devils. But the status of dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, who injured his ankle on the final play of the loss to ND, is a major setback.

18. Utah Utes: Unfortunate

During the offseason, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham shared positive updates about Cam Rising's potential Week 1 availability. The veteran QB was recovering from a torn left ACL but seemed like he might be ready to play immediately. Five weeks have passed, and he still isn't back. Utah managed to reach 4-0 without him, but a limited, Rising-less offense could not survive Oregon State in Week 5.

17. Miami Hurricanes: Provoking

Nobody is gushing about comfortable wins against Miami (Ohio), Bethune-Cookman and Temple. But a 48-33 victory over Texas A&M in which the 'Canes legitimately dominated, save for two special-teams mistakes? That caught a bit of the nation's attention. Miami isn't yet a definite contender, but that opportunity awaits in a back-to-back at North Carolina (Oct. 14) and home to Clemson (Oct. 21).

16. Ole Miss Rebels: Chaotic