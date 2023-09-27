X

    Lionel Messi Out for Inter Miami in U.S. Open Cup Final vs. Dynamo With Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) looks at a teammate after a failed scoring opportunity during the match between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Inter Miami omitted Lionel Messi from the team sheet for Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.

    Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF

    Our official <a href="https://twitter.com/opencup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@opencup</a> line up 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvHOU</a> | 8:30PM ET <a href="https://t.co/cLPkUfdxb5">pic.twitter.com/cLPkUfdxb5</a>

    Miami manager Tata Martino said leading up to the game that Messi was dealing with a minor muscle injury in his leg. That the seven-time Ballon d'Or isn't available whatsoever for such a big match raises further questions.

    Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire

    At this point you really have to wonder if Messi's injury really is just "fatigue" as Inter Miami continue to insist.<br><br>If he can't make the US Open Cup final a week from the injury, it's more than just fatigue. I'm sure someone will ask Gerardo Martino about it tonight.

