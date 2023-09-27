Lionel Messi Out for Inter Miami in U.S. Open Cup Final vs. Dynamo With Injury

Lionel Messi Out for Inter Miami in U.S. Open Cup Final vs. Dynamo With InjurySeptember 27, 2023
Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Inter Miami omitted Lionel Messi from the team sheet for Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.
Miami manager Tata Martino said leading up to the game that Messi was dealing with a minor muscle injury in his leg. That the seven-time Ballon d'Or isn't available whatsoever for such a big match raises further questions.
