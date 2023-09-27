2023 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Shohei Ohtani and More

1 of 3

Loren Elliott/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani suffered an elbow injury in late August that pulled him off the mound, and then an oblique injury forced him off the field altogether just a few weeks later. He still looks like an obvious choice for AL MVP, because he was so dominant before the injuries shut him down.



As a hitter, he tallied 44 homers, 20 stolen bases and 197 combined runs and RBI in 135 games, all while posting a pristine .304/.412/.654 hitting slash. As a pitcher, he had a 3.14 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP with 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. He is a legitimate superstar in both facets of his two-way game.



That's why his free agency could be bonkers, even with that elbow injury keeping him off the mound for at least next season. He will clearly have no shortage of suitors, though one insider already sees this coming down to two major-market teams. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal opined (11:30 mark) Ohtani will land with either the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets.



"The Dodgers have been the favorite for a long time, or at least a team we thought would definitely be in the mix," Rosenthal said on the Foul Territory podcast. "I cannot rule out the Mets. I cannot see [Mets owner] Steve Cohen simply passing on Shohei Ohtani."