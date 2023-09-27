Colorado's Deion Sanders Files for 5 New Trademarks Including 'F Around And Find Out'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Deion Sanders has become quite invested in expanding his trademark portfolio this year as the hype around his Colorado Buffaloes continues to heat up.

The Colorado head coach has filed for five new trademarks through his attorney on behalf of Prime Time Enterprises, Inc, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com. He has filed to trademark:

"AIN'T NOBODY CARE"—A phrase he has been saying since his days as head coach of Jackson State.

"F AROUND AND FIND OUT"—A phrase Sanders' security guard has been wearing on his t-shirt this season.

"WE KEEP RECEIPTS"—A phrase Sanders has continued to use since the Buffaloes upset TCU in Week 1 of the college football season. It serves as a reminder that Colorado won't forget the doubters or haters as it exceeds expectations.

"PITBULL IN PUMPS"—A phrase referencing his agent, Constance Schwartz-Morini, whom he calls his "Pitbull in Pumps."

"WORKING OR TWERKING"—A phrase Sanders has used when he's asking those close to him, whether it be family, coaches or players, if they are working hard.

Sanders is filing these trademarks with the intention to use the phrases on blazers, sleepwear, sweat suits, outerwear and more forms of clothing.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer also filed to register four trademarks last week, including "Prime Effect," "Coach Prime," "It's Personal," and "Daddy Buck."

Colorado is in the midst of a solid 2023 season after winning just one game in 2022. The Buffaloes are 3-1 with their only loss coming to the No. 9 Oregon Ducks last weekend.