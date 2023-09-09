Deion Sanders' Colorado Security Guard Goes Viral for Shirt on Video at Nebraska Game

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday if there wasn't a viral moment involving Deion Sanders.

At halftime of Colorado's home opener against Nebraska, Sanders was being interviewed by Fox Sports' Jenny Taft when his bodyguard was seen in the background wearing a shirt seemingly referencing the "f--k around and find out" meme:

The brilliance of the t-shirt is it works on at least two different levels. The most obvious one is that he's a security guard assigned to protect Colorado's head coach, and this is a warning to anyone thinking about trying anything.

The other, more interesting level is Sanders has everyone associated with the Colorado football team explicitly—literally, based on the shirt—confident in what this team can do and anyone who wants to challenge this squad is going to pay.

TCU found out the hard way last week in a 45-42 loss that saw the defense give up 510 passing yards and four touchdowns to Shedeur Sanders.

Things were a little tougher for Colorado, at least in the first half, against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers forced four straight punts to start the game and were down only 13-0 at the intermission.