    Deion Sanders' Colorado Security Guard Goes Viral for Shirt on Video at Nebraska Game

    Adam WellsSeptember 9, 2023

    BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 9: Head Coach Deion Sanders takes the field during warmups at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. Coach Sanders will lead the Colorado Buffaloes in a matchup against their long-time rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, during Coach Prime's highly anticipated home debut. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    It wouldn't be a college football Saturday if there wasn't a viral moment involving Deion Sanders.

    At halftime of Colorado's home opener against Nebraska, Sanders was being interviewed by Fox Sports' Jenny Taft when his bodyguard was seen in the background wearing a shirt seemingly referencing the "f--k around and find out" meme:

    "It's only 13-0. We should be up much more than that."<br><br>Coach Prime checks in with <a href="https://twitter.com/JennyTaft?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennyTaft</a> at halftime ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/91FgVHJC49">pic.twitter.com/91FgVHJC49</a>

    Coach Prime's bodyguard is wearing an "F Around &amp; Find out" shirt 😅 <a href="https://t.co/464eHJjPLx">pic.twitter.com/464eHJjPLx</a>

    The brilliance of the t-shirt is it works on at least two different levels. The most obvious one is that he's a security guard assigned to protect Colorado's head coach, and this is a warning to anyone thinking about trying anything.

    The other, more interesting level is Sanders has everyone associated with the Colorado football team explicitly—literally, based on the shirt—confident in what this team can do and anyone who wants to challenge this squad is going to pay.

    TCU found out the hard way last week in a 45-42 loss that saw the defense give up 510 passing yards and four touchdowns to Shedeur Sanders.

    Things were a little tougher for Colorado, at least in the first half, against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers forced four straight punts to start the game and were down only 13-0 at the intermission.

