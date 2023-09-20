Colorado's Deion Sanders Files for Multiple Trademarks Including 'Coach Prime'

AP Photo/LM Otero

University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders filed for several trademarks Monday, including his popular nickname "Coach Prime."

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Sanders also filed trademarks for "Prime Effect," "Daddy Buck," and "It's Personal."

"Daddy Buck" and "It's Personal" were filed in relation to a clothing brand, while "Coach Prime" is linked to clothing and other retail services, and "Prime Effect" covers a production company and clothing services.

Sanders, who is in the midst of his first season as Colorado's head coach, has the Buffaloes off to a 3-0 start after they went just 1-11 last season.

After turning around FCS program Jackson State during his three years at the school, Sanders arrived in Boulder, Colorado, to plenty of fanfare, and he has lived up to the hype.

The Buffs opened their season by upsetting the reigning national runner-up in TCU on the road by a 45-42 score, followed by a convincing home win over Nebraska in Week 2.

Last weekend, Colorado had to come from behind in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State, but it managed to pull off a double-overtime victory to improve to 3-0.

Deion's coaching style has helped push Colorado to the No. 19 ranking in the country, as has the infusion of talent he has brought to the program.

Most notably, Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, has excelled as Colorado's starting quarterback, forcing himself into the early Heisman Trophy race.

The Colorado football team has been one of the biggest stories in sports over the past few weeks, but Coach Prime and Co. will truly be put to the test over the next couple weeks.

On Saturday, Colorado will go on the road to face No. 10 Oregon before hosting No. 5 USC the following week.