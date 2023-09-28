College Football 2023: Week 5 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 8

No. 10 Utah (4-0) at No. 19 Oregon State (3-1), Friday, 9 p.m. ET



I'm over wondering if Utah quarterback Cam Rising is going to play and how that might affect the slight-underdog Utes. They're winning no matter what, darn it. This defense has surrendered no more than 13 points in four victories, so I'll trust the unit until proven otherwise. (Apologies in advance, Utah fans. I am bad luck.)

Prediction: Utah 20, Oregon State 16

No. 9 Oregon (4-0) at Stanford (1-3), 6:30 p.m. ET

After stomping Colorado last week, Oregon probably has another comfortable win on the way. Stanford ranks 118th nationally in yards allowed per snap, while Oregon's offense is sixth in the category. That's not an ideal recipe for an upset, even though Stanford is at home.

Prediction: Oregon 45, Stanford 14

No. 8 USC (4-0) at Colorado (3-1), Noon ET

I wasn't the least bit surprised Oregon put up 42 points on CU. Conversely, the Buffs only managing 199 yards and six points? I find it hard to believe that'll happen again, especially against a questionable USC defense. Colorado won't keep up with Caleb Williams, though. He's tallied no less than 10.4 yards per pass attempt in all four games.

Prediction: USC 47, Colorado 24

No. 7 Washington (4-0) at Arizona (3-1), 10 p.m. ET

Eventually, a defense might slow down Michael Penix Jr. and Washington's ridiculous passing game. But it likely won't be Arizona, which has yielded 7.8 yards per throw with zero interceptions so far.

Prediction: Washington 49, Arizona 17

No. 6 Penn State (4-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon ET

Northwestern earned an unexpected Week 4 victory over Minnesota thanks to a stellar late comeback. Penn State is a far, far greater challenge. Last week, the Nittany Lions continued their defensive tear and blanked Iowa. Northwestern won't get shut out, but its offense is too limited to compete with Penn State.