Chiefs vs. Bears Draws 24.3M Viewers amid Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Taylor Swift's presence at Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears paid massive dividends for the NFL.

Fox Sports announced on Tuesday that the matchup, which was slotted as America's Game of the Week, drew a whopping 24.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched telecast on any network last weekend. The game also ranked first across multiple demographics among women.

Swift was in attendance to watch her rumored romantic interest Travis Kelce, who caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's 41-10 win. The two of them were seen leaving the stadium together, and it was reported on Monday that they are "taking things slowly" and "enjoying life."

The 12-time Grammy winner has also had an immediate impact on Kelce's already immense popularity: