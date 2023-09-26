Chiefs vs. Bears Draws 24.3M Viewers amid Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

Chiefs vs. Bears Draws 24.3M Viewers amid Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dating RumorsSeptember 26, 2023
Taylor Swift's presence at Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears paid massive dividends for the NFL.
Fox Sports announced on Tuesday that the matchup, which was slotted as America's Game of the Week, drew a whopping 24.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched telecast on any network last weekend. The game also ranked first across multiple demographics among women.
FOX Sports PR @FOXSportsPR
In the afterglow of Sunday, America's Game of the Week scored the week's most-watched telecast on any network.<br><br>Week 3's national <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> window also ranked first among F12-17, F18-34, F18-49 and F2+ demos this week. <a href="https://t.co/dIluv7PaGa">pic.twitter.com/dIluv7PaGa</a>
Swift was in attendance to watch her rumored romantic interest Travis Kelce, who caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's 41-10 win. The two of them were seen leaving the stadium together, and it was reported on Monday that they are "taking things slowly" and "enjoying life."
The 12-time Grammy winner has also had an immediate impact on Kelce's already immense popularity:
Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano
Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours:<br><br>• 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD<br>• Gained 300,000+ social media followers<br>• +400% increase in merchandise sales<br>• Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL<br><br>That's the Taylor Swift effect 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/s8rT7kzJTL">pic.twitter.com/s8rT7kzJTL</a>
With numbers like these, the NFL is surely hoping Swift will stick around for a while. It remains to be seen if she will be in attendance when Kelce and the Chiefs face the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.