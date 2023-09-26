Report: Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift 'Focused' on Careers but 'Enjoying Life'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The budding romance between Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift is the talk of the sports and entertainment worlds, but the two of them are reportedly taking their time in getting to know one another.

"Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious," a source told ET's Anthony Dominic. "Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

Swift pretty much broke the internet on Sunday when she attended the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday and sat next to Kelce's mother Donna in the skybox. She had a massive reaction to Kelce's touchdown reception, and the two of them were seen leaving the stadium together.

Kelce reportedly rented out a Kansas City restaurant after the game for a party with teammates and his family, which Swift also attended.

"The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted," a source told Dominic.