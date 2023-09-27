B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: the Rise of Pac-12 QBs After Week 4

1 of 4

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Last week, I mentioned Beck needed to quickly improve his total of four touchdowns to realistically stay in the chase. He promptly doubled that number with three passing scores and one more on the ground in a victory over UAB. Georgia heads to rival Auburn in Week 5.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami: TVD wrapped the nonconference slate with 220 passing yards and three touchdowns—along with a career-best 39 rushing yards—in a comfortable 41-7 win at Temple. Miami is idle this weekend but opens ACC play against Georgia Tech on Oct. 7.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: Maye put together a solid performance and guided the Tar Heels to a 41-24 triumph at Pitt. He threw for 296 yards and a score, adding two touchdowns on the ground. Maye is also idle in Week 5; UNC hosts Syracuse on Oct. 7 in a sneaky-important ACC matchup.

Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State: Although he had a quiet evening in the crucial, thrilling win at Notre Dame, McCord didn't make any mistakes, either. He finished with 240 passing yards. Like both Van Dyke and Maye, McCord will be resting this weekend.