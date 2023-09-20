B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Showtime in Week 4

1 of 4

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Beck has tallied 292.3 total offensive yards per game and helped No. 1 Georgia hit 3-0. However, the junior's touchdown numbers (three passing, one rushing) certainly need to rise quickly if he's going to legitimately compete for a Heisman.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami: Heading into Week 4, the Hurricanes rank fourth nationally in yards per play. That's largely a credit to Van Dyke, who's notched 11.0 yards per throw. Altogether, he's thrown for 822 yards and accounted for nine touchdowns during Miami's 3-0 start—which includes a five-score display in the upset of Texas A&M.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: Reputation is basically what's carrying Maye right now. He tossed two touchdowns and two interceptions against both South Carolina and Minnesota with an unimpressive day opposite Appalachian State in between. Still, the Tar Heels are 3-0.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: After a disappointing two-catch day at Indiana, Harrison has scorched two overmatched defenses. He went for 160 yards and two touchdowns when the Buckeyes meandered past Youngstown State, and Harrison caught five passes for 126 yards and a score against Western Kentucky last weekend.

Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State: Not coincidentally, McCord has settled in nicely. He passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns against YSU and 318 and three, respectively, against WKU. The competition level skyrockets in Week 4, though, as the Bucks travel to ninth-ranked Notre Dame.