MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Astros vs. Mariners and Most Pivotal Series Remaining

1 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

September 26-27

Houston took the first game of its three-game set in Seattle behind a tremendous eight-inning outing from Verlander.

The right-handed pitcher, who was acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, showed off the version of himself that the Astros are used to seeing in September and October.

Monday's win handed the Astros a small bit of breathing room in the wild-card race against the Mariners.

Seattle needs a victory on Tuesday to prevent the gap from getting too big going into the weekend.

Houston should feel comfortable about where it is at because it has Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez throwing the next two days in Seattle.

The Astros need victories to keep pace with the Rangers, who play two more games against the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas is expected to win both contests in California, so a split series in Seattle would favor its chances of winning the AL West.

That would leave the Astros and Mariners fighting for the last AL wild-card spot unless the Toronto Blue Jays collapse down the stretch.