10 Legitimate College Football Playoff Contenders after Week 4

0 of 9

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

With a smattering of games played between ranked opponents, Week 4 was the most pivotal moment to date of the 2023 college football season. It was also not light on intrigue, as a handful of games between powers were decided in overtime or with just seconds remaining.

A month into the season, and the College Football momentum is beginning to build.

Oh, we have a long way to go before intrigue morphs into postseason pushes. But expectations are being established the more games are played.

As we assess playoff contenders, let's clear something up. Georgia, Michigan and USC are all clearly playoff capable, although none will be highlighted here.

The Bulldogs and Wolverines have slogged through an easy month of games, while USC got an unexpected scare, at least for a while, against Arizona State. Again, all three will have plenty of time to showcase greatness. Although, for the time being, we're focusing elsewhere.