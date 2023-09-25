Jamal Adams to Return from Quad Injury for Seahawks vs. Giants in Week 4

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks defense is reportedly going to get a major piece back for the team's Week 4 game against the New York Giants.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, safety Jamal Adams plans on returning for Seattle's Monday Night Football game against the Giants on Oct. 2. Adams has not played since Week 1 of the 2022 campaign when he tore his quad.

Adams' return would be a much-needed boost for the Seahawks defense.

While the team is off to a 2-1 start, the defense hasn't exactly been a bright spot. Only the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Giants have given up more points per game than Seattle (29.3) in the early going this season, which has put Geno Smith and the offense in a position where they needed to score plenty of points to earn multiple victories.

It may take some time for the LSU product to become fully acclimated to game speed again considering how long it has been since he took the field, but the return of a three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 First Team All-Pro safety certainly will not hurt.

The Seahawks traded Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-rounder and a 2022 first-rounder for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick back in 2020 and then made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL with a four-year, $70 million extension in 2021.

That is plenty to give up for a safety, and Adams is yet to play more than 12 games in a season since joining the Seahawks in the trade.

Yet it will be well worth it if Adams returns to form and helps lead the team on a deep playoff run this season. If the defense can take strides, there is enough talent in place for a postseason appearance with all the firepower on the offensive side.