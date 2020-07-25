Jamal Adams Rumors: Jets Agree to Trade Disgruntled Safety to Seahawks

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New York Jets have agreed to trade safety Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-rounder and a 2022 first-rounder, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal is reportedly pending physicals.

Brian Costello of the New York Post first reported a deal was done.

Adams' future with the Jets has been an ongoing storyline for months.

Amid a 1-6 start to the season, New York traded Leonard Williams to the New York Giants, while the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported the team was willing to move Le'Veon Bell, too.

Adams was the subject of some drama earlier in the year when head coach Adam Gase benched him toward the end of the Jets' Week 2 defeat to the Cleveland Browns. He then showed the surefire sign of discontent by removing his connections to the team on social media.

While that seemed to blow over for the most part, Adams vented to reporters after the Jets dropped their fourth straight game in Week 4 to the Philadelphia Eagles: "I mean, anytime I step on the field, man, I expect to win. We all do. But it didn't happen. We lost. It doesn't matter. So I'm frustrated. I'm upset. It is what it is."

The Miami Dolphins traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers after he requested a move. While Adams hadn't publicly expressed a desire to leave, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he had "indicated he's open" to the possibility.

Adams obviously stayed with the Jets, who proceeded to win six of their final eight games to finish 7-9. It was a disappointing record but a strong finish to the year, raising expectations for 2020.

More importantly with regard to Adams, he seemingly patched up his relationship with the team. He told reporters in November he had met with team CEO Christopher Johnson and had a "good" conversation:

"I am at peace with everything. I'm going to eventually talk to those guys, I'm just not ready to talk. At the end of the day, I'm a human. When you get into something that just happened like that—when you get into an argument, or whatever it is, a disagreement with somebody, some people handle it different ways. I do. I'm just not ready to talk."

General manager Joe Douglas also said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February the team intended to make Adams "a Jet for life" regarding his long-term future in the Big Apple:



By the time summer arrived, the situation had deteriorated once again.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported June 18 that Adams had requested a trade: "The Jets have no intention of trading him, sources said, but Adams could try to force their hand by being disruptive and staging a training camp holdout. He is upset because he feels the team is dragging its feet, sources said."

Through his first two seasons, the 24-year-old was obviously a promising talent. He took a big step forward in 2019, finishing with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defended and one interception.

Adams has an option for the 2021 season and becomes a free agent in 2022. Perhaps the Jets were ultimately reticent to meet what are sure to be his steep demands with regard to his next contract.

Eddie Jackson's $14.6 million average salary is the highest among safeties, while Landon Collins received the most guaranteed money ($44.5 million). Adams can feasibly ask for a contract that betters one or both of those figures.

Whatever the reason for their decision, the Jets allowed one of the game's top safeties to walk out the door, a move that is bound to frustrate many within the fanbase.

New York's loss is the Seahawks' gain as Seattle gained a player who can be the backbone of the secondary for years to come.