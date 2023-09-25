Video: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Jokes Travis Kelce Wanted TD 'As Much as the Swifties'September 25, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wanted a touchdown against the Chicago Bears Sunday night.
The Taylor Swift fans watching the game because the singer was in the stands want him to score one, too.
"I heard she was in the house," quarterback Patrick Mahomes told FOX Sports about Swift. "I felt a little bit of pressure, so I knew I had to get it to Trav. He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him, so I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."
Kelce invited Swift to the game, which she attended alongside Kelce's mother. With them watching from a suite, Mahomes passed to Kelce in the end zone in the third quarter to extend the home team's lead.
NFL @NFL
TRAVIS KELCE.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsKC</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f">https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f</a> <a href="https://t.co/4g5GmAdot5">pic.twitter.com/4g5GmAdot5</a>
After the game, Kelce was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with the pop singer, per Jarrett Payton of WGN:
Jarrett Payton @paytonsun
Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/wrMoDszOme">pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme</a>
After missing Kansas City's Week 1 loss with a knee injury, Kelce now has scored in consecutive wins for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs will hope for the All-Pro tight end's continued health, and for more good luck from Swift's presence.