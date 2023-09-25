Video: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Jokes Travis Kelce Wanted TD 'As Much as the Swifties'

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wanted a touchdown against the Chicago Bears Sunday night.

The Taylor Swift fans watching the game because the singer was in the stands want him to score one, too.

"I heard she was in the house," quarterback Patrick Mahomes told FOX Sports about Swift. "I felt a little bit of pressure, so I knew I had to get it to Trav. He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him, so I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Kelce invited Swift to the game, which she attended alongside Kelce's mother. With them watching from a suite, Mahomes passed to Kelce in the end zone in the third quarter to extend the home team's lead.

After the game, Kelce was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with the pop singer, per Jarrett Payton of WGN:

After missing Kansas City's Week 1 loss with a knee injury, Kelce now has scored in consecutive wins for the Chiefs.