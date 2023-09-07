NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Travis Kelce out Week 1 vs. Lions amid Knee Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kanas City Chiefs will kick off their title defense Thursday night against the Detroit Lions without the help of superstar tight end Travis Kelce amid a knee injury he suffered earlier in the week.

Kelce was listed as inactive for the game:

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported the news.

Kelce, 33, hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs' final practice Tuesday and was initially labeled as questionable to play in the opener. The two-time Super Bowl champ made a strong push to be available following a workout Thursday morning, but the organization opted to sit him out.

Thursday will be the first time Kelce misses a game due to injury since his rookie season in 2013 when a suffered a knee injury that cost him most of the campaign.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that it's possible that Kelce may give playing one last shot prior to kickoff. He also said that the injury is not expected to keep the star tight end out for an extended period of time.

The hope is that he'll be ready to suit up for the team's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Pro Football Talk.

That's a relief for Chiefs' fans, who despite having all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center, are surprisingly thin at the rest of their offensive skill positions outside of Kelce. No other pass catcher or running back on the roster has made a Pro Bowl in their respective careers.

And there's no doubt who Mahomes' favorite target is.

Kelce has had seven-consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards, including another sensational campaign in 2022 in which he racked up a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, another career-best mark.

Without Kelce against a talented Lions' squad, Noah Gray is next up on the depth chart for Kansas City. The second-year tight end has 35 career receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns.