Stock Watch on Year-One College Football Coaches

6 of 7

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Deion Sanders, Colorado

Deion Sanders had an unconventional approach to building his first Colorado team, to say the least. He completely overhauled the roster, which saw 47 Colorado players enter the transfer portal, and brought the likes of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, his son, over from Jackson State. A complete roster strip-down-and-rebuild had never been done before in college football, so it was met with plenty of criticism and attention.

But the Colorado Buffaloes lit the college football world on fire for the first three weeks of the season, and started undefeated. The Buffs upset TCU on the road in Week, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders set a school record for passing yards in a single game (510). Colorado then beat Nebraska 36-14 in the Buffs' home opener, then survived double-overtime against Colorado State, winning 43-35.

The Buffs' dream start to the season slowed down with their 42-6 loss to Oregon in Week 4. But one loss doesn't ruin anyone's season, not even Colorado's. The Buffs will be a team to watch in the Pac-12 this season.

Stock: Up

Troy Taylor, Stanford

New Stanford head coach Troy Taylor was seen as a great hire for the Cardinal last December. Taylor had built an FCS program Sacramento State into a winning one, as he went 30-8 over four seasons. In 2022, his team finished 12-1.

But early on at The Farm, Taylor hasn't been able to replicate what he did at the FCS level so far. The Cardinal are 1-3, with a lone win over Hawai'i in Week 1. The most eye-opening loss came in Week 3, as his former team, Sacramento State, went to Stanford and upset the Cardinal 30-23. Through four weeks, Stanford's offense is 97th in scoring and 83rd in total offense.

Stock: Down

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

Kenny Dllingham, who is just 32 years old, became the youngest coach in the Power Five when he was hired by Arizona State to replace Herm Edwards.

Through four weeks, the Sun Devils are 1-4, including three straight losses to Oklahoma State, Fresno State and USC. This season might get ugly for ASU, just because of the teams the Sun Devils play in the Pac-12. The rest of the slate includes games against Colorado, at Washington, Washington State, at Utah, at UCLA and Oregon at home.

Stock: Down

Hugh Freeze, Auburn

Auburn entered SEC play sitting at 3-0, getting wins over UMass, Cal, and Samford. The Tigers opened SEC play on the road against Texas A&M. Unfortunately, it was an unimpressive showing for the Tigers to start conference play.

Although Auburn trailed 6-3 at halftime, the defense gave up 21 points in the second half and lost 27-10. Auburn's offense finished with just 200 total yards and 14 first downs. Tiger quarterback Payton Thorne went just 6-for-12 for 44 yards passing. Auburn's defense allowed 402 total yards from Conner Weigman and the Aggie offense.

If Auburn plays like this the rest of the season, things might get rough. The Tigers play No. 1 Georgia at home next week, then go on the road to No. 12 LSU on Oct. 14 following a bye, with home games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, respectively. Auburn plays Arkansas on the road on Nov. 11, and close out the season with Alabama at home. At this point, it's fair to question whether or not the Tigers will make a bowl.

Stock: Down

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State

Zach Arnett probably has the toughest situation of any head coach on this list. Last December, he was tasked with replacing the legendary Mike Leach in Starkville after the head coach died unexpectedly. Arnett was previously the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 through the first four weeks, getting early wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Arizona. MSU has lost the last two straight against LSU and South Carolina. Although Mississippi State tied the Gamecocks at 27 heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs gave up 10 points early in the fourth quarter to fall behind. Through four weeks, MSU's defense is 89th in scoring defense and 98th in total defense.

The Bulldogs face Alabama next week, and still have to play Arkansas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss before the season's over. If the Bulldogs want to make a bowl this season, things have to turn around defensively.