College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 4

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Colorado burst onto the scene with an upset of TCU on the opening weekend of the season. Then, the Buffaloes outlasted Nebraska before clipping Colorado State in overtime. They shattered early expectations and became one of the sport's top September darlings.

Oregon, though, provided an emphatic reminder that CU's shortcomings—a shaky offensive line and a vulnerable defense—may be exposed again and again in a tough Pac-12.

Bo Nix totaled four first-half touchdowns and propelled the Ducks to a 35-point halftime lead. Colorado, meanwhile, had a terribly ugly drive recap through 30 minutes: punt, punt, punt, punt, punt.

Seen better, you know?

Nix closed the 42-6 rout with 285 total yards and those four scores, hitting Troy Franklin eight times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon piled up 240 rushing yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, also making seven tackles for loss and limiting Deion Sanders' squad to a measly 199 yards.