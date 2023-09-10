College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 2

College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 2September 10, 2023
While the showdown between Texas and Alabama headlines Saturday's slate, Week 2 had plenty of interesting results before the Top 15 clash in Tuscaloosa took center stage.
Utah survived a scare at Baylor as Colorado rolled over traditional rival Nebraska in the early afternoon. Ole Miss and Miami then picked up valuable wins.
And the prime-time slate is only going to bring more excitement.
As always, B/R embraced the responsibility of watching as many games as possible and relaying key storylines of the day.
Winner: Utah's Late Surge
Utah leaned on its backup quarterbacks to beat Florida in the absence of Cameron Rising last Thursday. The veteran didn't play again at Baylor, and the 12th-ranked Utes had a little more trouble this time around.
During the first half, they mustered a single field goal. In the third quarter, Utah scored only three more points, and the offense didn't sustain a long drive to get those—the drive started at Baylor's 37 after an interception.
But the fourth quarter belonged to the Utes.
After forcing an early three-and-out, Nate Johnson capped an eight-minute, 88-yard drive with a touchdown run.
On the ensuing possession, star safety Cole Bishop capitalized on a terrible decision. Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, who was replacing an injured Blake Shapen, committed the cardinal sin of being a quarterback: He threw late, over the middle.
Utah jumped ahead on an 11-yard touchdown run from Jaylon Glover and survived a last-second end-zone heave—and a, uh, fortuitous no-call on a possible pass interference—to steal a 20-13 victory.
Loser: Virginia's Late Meltdown
What an exasperating way to lose.
Virginia fell behind James Madison 14-0 but flipped the script and took a 28-17 edge in the third quarter. On a day the program honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry—the three players killed in a shooting last year—a win would've felt extra special.
However, a weather delay crushed the Hoos. The teams exited the field with UVA up 35-24 at the 12:06 mark of the fourth quarter.
After the unexpected break, JMU covered 80 yards on eight plays for a touchdown to make it 35-30. Virginia punted on its next possession, and an identical scoring drive pushed the Dukes to their 36-35 win.
Virginia is now 0-2 on the season.
Winner: Colorado's Encore
As the Deion Sanders era made its official debut in Boulder, the Buffs used a dominant second half to put away Nebraska.
Colorado held a 13-7 lead after Nebraska scored with 9:50 to play in the third quarter. From there, CU scored 23 straight points over the next four possessions to build a commanding edge and earn a 36-14 win.
Shedeur Sanders overcame a slow start to finish 31-of-42 with 393 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, adding a six-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. Two-way standout Travis Hunter had a quieter game but still notched 73 receiving yards, four tackles and a pass breakup.
Look, the Buffs are a flawed team; the defense was a problem at TCU, and Nebraska piled up eight sacks on Saturday. They have plenty to prove before being labeled more than a legitimate bowl contender.
Two games into Deion Sanders' tenure, however, CU has already doubled its 2023 win total compared to last season.
Loser: Texas A&M's Flop in Miami
The final margin is bad enough for No. 23 Texas A&M, yet the Aggies legitimately looked even worse.
Yes, they get credit for blocking Miami's first punt and jumping on a mishandled punt. However, the offense needed to cover just 24 yards to score two ensuing touchdowns. Were it not for those two implosions from the Hurricanes, this one could've been really ugly.
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke shredded A&M for 374 yards and five touchdowns, including a crushing 64-yard score to Jacolby George that sealed the 48-33 victory.
That warmth you're feeling is Jimbo Fisher's hot seat.
Texas A&M should beat Louisiana-Monroe next week, but Fisher may start feeling the pressure with an opening SEC stretch of Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee.
Winner: Lane Kiffin's Aggressiveness
For better or worse, Lane Kiffin plays to win.
Ole Miss tallied an FBS-high 49 fourth-down attempts in 2021 and finished with the 10th-most tries (35) in 2022. Unfortunately for the Rebels, the aggressiveness has stung them in several games over the last two years. Overall, they converted only 48.6 percent last season.
Week 2, though, brought an ideal reminder of why those frustrating moments are worth enduring.
Clinging to a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter at No. 24 Tulane, Ole Miss could've kicked a 38-yard field goal on 4th-and-4. Kiffin rolled the dice, and Jaxson Dart side-stepped a blitzer before tossing a 21-yard score to Michael Trigg to give the Rebs a two-possession lead.
Even the 56-yard field goal from Caden Davis on the ensuing possession can apply, too. The safe decision would've been to punt while up 27-20 at the 39-yard line; instead, Ole Miss iced the win.
Add in a late defensive score to make it 37-20, and the Rebs earned a respectable road win against a ranked opponent.