Aaron Rodgers Texted Jordan Love Congrats on Packers' Continued 'Ownership' of Bears

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have left Green Bay, but he hasn't forgotten his Packers rivalries.

Rodgers texted his former backup Jordan Love during the Packers' 38-20 Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, he said Friday on the "Pat McAfee Show."

"Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place," Rodgers texted Love.

During his time in Green Bay, Rodgers led the Packers to eight straight victories over the Bears. Love has now extended that winning streak to nine.

"That was pretty awesome for him," Rodgers said.

Love will be looking for his second win of the season Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Love spent two seasons backing up Rodgers before the star quarterback was traded to the Jets in April. Since then, the two have kept in touch.

The night before the opening day of Love's first training camp without Rodgers, the four-time MVP texted Love a message of support, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

"He said just be yourself, have fun, enjoy it," Love said about Rodgers' text. "It's obviously my time now, and he just said, be yourself."

Then, when Rodgers suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his Jets debut, Love told reporters he reached out to Rodgers via text.

"I can't speak for him, but I know him," Love said after Rodgers' injury. "He's a very competitive person, and I have no doubt he'll be back. He'll kill it in recovery and be back."

So far, the connection between Love and his former mentor has paid off for the Packers.

The 24-year-old quarterback has stepped confidently into Rodgers' shoes, racking up 396 passing yards with no interceptions and an NFL-best six touchdowns through his first two games as the Packers' starter.