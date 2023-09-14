Packers' Jordan Love Texted Aaron Rodgers; 'No Doubt' Jets QB Will Return from Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is confident that former teammate and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be able to bounce back from the season-ending Achilles tear he suffered Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

While speaking to the media Wednesday, Love divulged that he reached out to Rodgers via text to check up on him:

Love also expressed his belief that we haven't seen the last of the 39-year-old Rodgers on an NFL field, saying: "I can't speak for him, but I know him. He's a very competitive person, and I have no doubt he'll be back. He'll kill it in recovery and be back."

During the offseason, the Packers made the decision to move forward with Love as their starting quarterback, so they dealt Rodgers to a Jets team desperate to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The arrival of a future Hall of Fame quarterback with four NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl ring to his credit brought the excitement in New York to a fever pitch, but the fanbase was quickly deflated.

On just his fourth play from scrimmage as a Jet, Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd, causing his foot and ankle to turn awkwardly.

Rodgers was removed from the game and didn't return, and it was later determined that he would miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles.

The Jets managed to score a come-from-behind 22-16 win over the Bills in overtime with Zach Wilson under center, although it is fair to say they are no longer viewed as a Super Bowl contender by most.

Given Rodgers' age, there is some thought that Monday night may have spelled the end of his NFL career, but in an Instagram post this week, he seemingly vowed to return, writing:

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0."

Now, the Jets must move forward without their superstar quarterback and put their trust in Wilson, who has been labeled by many as a draft bust after going No. 2 overall in 2021.

With an elite defense and a top-flight running game spearheaded by Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, the Jets still have a chance to be a playoff team without Rodgers provided Wilson plays steady football like he did for much of Monday's game.