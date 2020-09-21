Aaron Rodgers Has Been 'Incredible Mentor' to Jordan Love, Says Packers' LaFleur

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is apparently doing his part to avoid the kind of fraught dynamic he experienced with Brett Favre when he entered the NFL.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told the MAQB's Albert Breer how Rodgers is working to aid Jordan Love as the first-round draft pick works through his first year in the league:

"I'll say this: The guy has been such an incredible mentor for not only Jordan, but for Tim Boyle as well. He has done such a great job of communicating with those guys. It is pretty special. It's like having another coach in the room. I sit in all of those quarterback meetings. He's just totally embraced that room. He's done such a great job of taking both of those guys under his wing and helping them both out.

"He's been spectacular."

The Packers weren't exactly subtle when they traded up to select Love with the No. 26 pick. By making that kind of investment in the Utah State star, Green Bay was planning for life after Rodgers. The only problem is that the eight-time Pro Bowler has three more years left on his current deal.

This wasn't comparable to selecting Rodgers in 2005 to eventually replace Favre, either. Favre had vacillated about his future to the point where the Packers needed to be proactive, lest they suddenly find themselves without a starting quarterback late into the offseason.

Green Bay is in the opposite situation with Rodgers. In addition to his aforementioned contract, the 36-year-old has signaled a willingness to keep playing into his 40s.

During a conference call with reporters in May, Rodgers provided a level of honesty in saying he wasn't "thrilled" with the Packers' decision to add Love but added he'd use his past experience with Favre as a guide for his approach with the rookie, per NFL.com's Nick Shook:

"I learned a lot over those years working with Brett, things that I can bring the relationship with Jordan and just bring the mindset I went through as a young 21-, 22-, 23-year-old, playing with my idol as a teammate. I'll definitely take those lessons with me. Like I said before, I've always had great relationships with my backups and always loved helping those guys out in any way. The more questions they have, the more answers I have. I've truly embraced those relationships, and it'll be the same with Jordan."

Through the first two weeks of the 2020 season, Rodgers is certainly leading by example. He has thrown for 604 yards and six touchdowns in Green Bay's two wins.

Of course, the longer he continues to play at a high level, the harder he makes it for the Packers to transition to Love.