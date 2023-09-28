NBA Teams Under Most Pressure to Win 2024 Championship

1 of 4

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

No matter what happens this season, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will remain Bay Area-based beyond it. However, just about everything could change around them, and some of those adjustments might be made in-season depending on how the Dubs start.



Since this core isn't getting any younger or cheaper, Klay Thompson's upcoming free agency could lead to a lot of tricky, uncomfortable discussions. Early extension talks have started, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on The Lowe Post podcast (via NBC Sports Bay Area), but "there's no hurry to these discussions."



Thompson's three-ball has played an invaluable role in this franchise's wildly successful run, but age and his injury history may have done irreparable damage to his defense. If they have, a discussion must be had over whether he remains the ideal backcourt mate for Curry.



It's hard to imagine Chris Paul's tenure in Golden State spanning more than one season, as his $30 million salary for 2024-25 is non-guaranteed. The real debate might be whether he even lasts this full campaign with the Warriors. If it's obvious they need to make a significant midseason upgrade, Paul's salary would almost certainly be needed to make the money work.



Oh, and if the Dubs do make a splash this season, that'd surely spell the end of Jonathan Kuminga's run with the organization that made him the No. 7 pick in 2021. It's hard to pin down his trade value given his relative lack of floor time (career 18.8 minutes per game), but his age (21 by opening night), upside and encouraging flashes all put him on the short list of this team's top assets.

