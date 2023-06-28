Clippers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George May Not Get New 4-Year Max Contracts

AP Photo/Matt York

Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both eligible for four-year max contracts this offseason, but it's not a guarantee that the team will give those deals to the duo.

ESPN's Zach Lowe spoke on the topic on the latest edition of The Lowe Post podcast (1:00:45 mark).

"The biggest subplot in the NBA that not enough people are talking about is Paul George and Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers, being extension eligible. In Kawhi's case in July. I think in Paul George's case in September. Because I just don't think, based on what I've heard, that if those guys walk in the door and ask for four-year max extensions, I don't think the Clippers are just giving them to them."

Leonard and George have both been sensational for the Clippers, even leading the team to its first-ever Western Conference Finals series in 2021.

Leonard, a five-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, has posted 25.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game since arriving in L.A. in 2019. George, an eight-time All-Star, has averaged 23.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

However, both players have suffered numerous injuries that have sidelined them for long periods of time.

Leonard has missed 147 regular-season games over the past four years, including the entire 2021-22 campaign with a partial tear of his right ACL.

George has sat for 119 regular-season games during that span, notably missing three months in 2021-22 with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.