Lowe: Clippers May 'Put Up a Fight' If Kawhi, Paul George Seek Ironclad Max Contracts

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Clippers star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both will be eligible for contract extensions this offseason, but the team reportedly isn't keen on signing either of them to maximum deals.

During Wednesday's episode of The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe said at the 28:35 mark that he's heard that the Clippers are "prepared to put up a fight" in upcoming negotiations with Leonard and George:

"About two days ago, the buzz I started to hear was not trade-related, but that the Clippers were at least considering in the event that Kawhi Leonard, who's eligible for an extension in July, and Paul George, who's eligible for an extension in September... In the event that they asked for an ironclad, four-year max extension apiece, the Clippers were actually prepared to put up a fight.

"I'm not 100 percent sure this is true, this is just the buzz I've been getting, that they're prepared to have a discussion about, 'Listen guys, like, you don't play. You've played like half the games together. We can't give you going into your late 30s, ironclad, guaranteed, all the years extensions.'"

Lowe noted that it would be more reasonable for Leonard and George to sign two-year extensions that include flexible options if they hope to continue their partnership.

Since signing with the Clippers four years ago, Leonard and George have appeared in just 142 games together amid a slew of disappointing injuries. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that Los Angeles was "at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George's trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem."

After losing in the first round of the playoffs this year, the Clippers could be in for some significant changes in hopes of competing for a title in 2023-24.