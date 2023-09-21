Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Viewed As a 'Priority' by NY Ahead of Contract Year

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The New York Mets are hoping to keep slugger Pete Alonso for the long run.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Milwaukee Brewers have checked in on Alonso but the Mets intend to keep the first baseman.

"The Mets did talk to the Brewers (and others) about Pete Alonso (and Milwaukee ownership approved picking up what was left on Alonso's 2023 salary), but indications are they will try again to keep Alonso long-term," Heyman wrote.

"Pete is a priority," one Mets person told Heyman.

Alonso is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season and is arbitration-eligible this offseason. Previous reports had the Mets looking to trade Alonso in the offseason, but it now appears they have shifted their mentality.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.