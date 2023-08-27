Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Expected to Be Traded During 2023-24 MLB Offseason

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears that Pete Alonso's days with the New York Mets are numbered.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the organization is expected to trade the first baseman during the MLB offseason.

"All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso is expected to be traded by the New York Mets this winter, several executives insist, after conversations with the Mets," Nightengale wrote.

He continued by saying that the team is willing to move anyone who is not under contract beyond 2024, which applies to Alonso.

"The Mets have informed teams that anyone that isn't under contract after 2024 will be available, and they have not come close to reaching a contract extension with Alonso in past years," Nightengale wrote. "He's a free agent after the 2024 season."

Alonso has spent his entire five-year career with the Mets and has been named to the All-Star Game three times. He has hit .253 for his career with 185 home runs and 474 RBIs. He is having a strong 2023 season with 39 home runs and 95 RBIs but currently holds a career-worst .220 average.

The Mets entered the 2023 season with high expectations, as they possessed the highest payroll in MLB and were coming off of a 101-win season. Instead, the team has had significant regression as they sit at 60-71 and are tied with the Washington Nationals for last place in the NL East.

The result of this has been a fire sale, with pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander both finding new homes at the deadline. It appears that approach could continue this offseason, with Alonso being the headliner. He can provide a lot of value for teams as a power bat and a solid fielder at first base. He has a .993 fielding percentage and has played most of his games at first base.

Alonso is the biggest name for the Mets who is set to hit free agency by 2024, but others include pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Jose Quintana.