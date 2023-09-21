Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 2

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Following the Week 2 installment of ratings updates in EA Sports' Madden NFL 24, an offensive star is the newest member of the 99 Club, while a defensive standout moved one step closer to joining the exclusive group.

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been elevated to the 99 Club after receiving a one-point bump:

Hill actually received the honor following Miami's victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. He notched five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in the follow-up performance to his dominant outing in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he had 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons is on the precipice of the 99 Club after receiving a one-point bump to an overall rating of 98. The 24-year-old is coming off a game-wrecking performance against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Parsons made a living in the backfield, recording two sacks, four quarterback hits and nine pressures in a 30-10 victory. He also stripped the ball from Jets running back Dalvin Cook and recovered the fumble.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans was also rewarded with a one-point bump to 91 after dominating the Chicago Bears with six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown:

As we transition to Week 3, it will be interesting to see who stands out enough to gain a boost in their Madden rating.