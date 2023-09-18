Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Named to 99 Club in Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The 99 Club in EA Sports' Madden NFL 24 officially has its newest member.

It was announced after the Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots that Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had his player rating bumped to a 99:

Hill was bumped up to the 99 Club after putting up 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He followed that up with five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday night's win over the Patriots.