Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Named to 99 Club in Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Named to 99 Club in Madden NFL 24 Player RatingsSeptember 18, 2023
The 99 Club in EA Sports' Madden NFL 24 officially has its newest member.
It was announced after the Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots that Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had his player rating bumped to a 99:
Madden NFL 24
1st @MiamiDolphins player ever in the #99Club! 🐬

Congrats @cheetah! Hop into #Madden24 and play with him at 99 OVR now! 👑👏
Madden NFL 24
"Where's my 99 at?" - @cheetah

Tyreek Hill is officially on #99Club watch! RT if he should make it tonight 💪
Hill was bumped up to the 99 Club after putting up 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He followed that up with five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday night's win over the Patriots.
Hill joins Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Zack Martin and Aaron Donald in the 99 Club. He will look to continue his strong start to the season when the Dolphins return to action in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.