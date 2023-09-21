B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 4

0 of 6

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The vibes are simply immaculate.

We have been gifted one of the greatest Saturdays in recent memory, one week after a wild and weird batch of results. As we often do, we thrived in the weirdness.

Our weekly college football picks against the spread went 8-1 in Week 3. Yes, you read that right.

A week after a slew of bad beats and bad picks, we finally found a rhythm. For the season, even after a slow start, those picks are 18-13. Now, we have to sustain that momentum. And with no shortage of superb games to pick from, we'll look to do so in style.

Before we get to this weekend's picks, however, let's explore the good and not-so-good, which wasn't much, from the previous week.

The Good: Pretty Much Everything, But Let's Go with Ohio-Iowa State: We doubled up on this game, cashing Ohio as a 3.5-point underdog and the under at 44.5. This was the perfect kind of ugly football game we were anticipating.

The Bad: UConn (-9.5) vs. FIU: It was the only miss, although it was indeed a miss. FIU has been a spoiler a handful of times already this year, and this bet never stood a chance. Luckily, it was the only one.

With that out of the way, we're on to more winners.