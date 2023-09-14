B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 3

0 of 6

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Week 3 slate of college football games, if we're keeping things honest, isn't exactly oozing with interesting matchups. The good news about that, of course, is any game can be interesting with a point spread attached.

Locks of the Week was built for weekends like this. Before conference play really heats up, we plan to maximize a bizarre board of CFB offerings.

That is not what happened last week. Injuries, bad beats...and more bad bets were everywhere, and our overall record for the season is now 10-12. One rough week does not derail a season, and it won't stop us. We're just getting warmed up.

Before we get into this week's picks, let's talk through the good and bad from the week that was.

The Good: Purdue (+3) vs. Virginia Tech: Oh, we earned this one. With weather delays, the game took roughly 400 hours to finish. In the end, however, we were able to hang onto a cover and an outright win.

The Bad: A Lot, but Let's Stick with Texas Tech (+6.5) vs. Oregon: A bad week turned worse when Tyler Shough threw a pick-six with less than a minute remaining to push the deficit to eight. That one hurt. A lot.

With that, here are the picks.

For the latest spreads on these games, go to DraftKings.