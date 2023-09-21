Celtics Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

2 of 3

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Teammate All-NBA trios are seldom seen in the Association. The last squad to pull it off were the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors (Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green).



But these Celtics just might have the high-end talent needed to pull this off.



Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might be locks as long as they're healthy. The former has been an All-NBA first-teamer of the past two seasons, and the latter cracked the second team this past season.

Considering both might still be ascending toward their respective peaks, these feel like their spots to lose.



The wild card in this prediction is Porziņģis, who has never made an All-NBA team and only once earned an All-Star nod. But last season gave hope he might be putting his old injury problems behind him while also growing his game as a passer, off-the-dribble scorer and defender.