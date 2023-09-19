X

    Texas' Quinn Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, More Athletes Land HEYDUDE NIL Contracts

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 09: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms-up prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be rocking some new footwear as he chases a Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff spot.

    And he won't be the only college athlete doing so.

    HEYDUDE announced it signed 12 college athletes from eight different universities as brand ambassadors through name, image and likeness opportunities. The casual footwear brand is releasing shoes with school logos and colors, which will give consumers the chance to show off their school spirit.

    HEYDUDE @HeyDudeShoes

    Get up, it's GAME DAY. <br><br>Shop the HEYDUDE Collegiate Collection, available now: <a href="https://t.co/XZGQES9dGy">https://t.co/XZGQES9dGy</a> <a href="https://t.co/BdNJeZEBI3">pic.twitter.com/BdNJeZEBI3</a>

    HEYDUDE @HeyDudeShoes

    Kick it with us this season. Collegiate Collection coming 9/19.<br><br>Sign up to learn more: <a href="https://t.co/XZGQES9dGy">https://t.co/XZGQES9dGy</a> <a href="https://t.co/JTlIluLYiq">pic.twitter.com/JTlIluLYiq</a>

    Here is a list of the athletes joining the fold:

    • Clemson: Azyah Dailey (volleyball)
    • LSU: Jayden Daniels (football)
    • TCU: Chandler Morris and Trey Sanders (football)
    • Alabama: Chandler Hayden (track and field) and Jalen Milroe (football)
    • Florida: Trinity Thomas (gymnastics) and Graham Mertz (football)
    • Louisville: Jayda Curry (basketball)
    • Tennessee: Rickea Jackson (basketball) and Joe Milton (football)
    • Texas: Quinn Ewers (football)

    The brand incorporated a number of different sports, giving various athletes the opportunity to capitalize on their NIL as they compete at some of the highest levels.