Texas' Quinn Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, More Athletes Land HEYDUDE NIL Contracts

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be rocking some new footwear as he chases a Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff spot.

And he won't be the only college athlete doing so.

HEYDUDE announced it signed 12 college athletes from eight different universities as brand ambassadors through name, image and likeness opportunities. The casual footwear brand is releasing shoes with school logos and colors, which will give consumers the chance to show off their school spirit.

Here is a list of the athletes joining the fold:

Clemson: Azyah Dailey (volleyball)

LSU: Jayden Daniels (football)

TCU: Chandler Morris and Trey Sanders (football)

Alabama: Chandler Hayden (track and field) and Jalen Milroe (football)

Florida: Trinity Thomas (gymnastics) and Graham Mertz (football)

Louisville: Jayda Curry (basketball)

Tennessee: Rickea Jackson (basketball) and Joe Milton (football)

Texas: Quinn Ewers (football)