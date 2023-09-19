Texas' Quinn Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, More Athletes Land HEYDUDE NIL Contracts

Texas' Quinn Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, More Athletes Land HEYDUDE NIL ContractsSeptember 19, 2023
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be rocking some new footwear as he chases a Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff spot.
And he won't be the only college athlete doing so.
HEYDUDE announced it signed 12 college athletes from eight different universities as brand ambassadors through name, image and likeness opportunities. The casual footwear brand is releasing shoes with school logos and colors, which will give consumers the chance to show off their school spirit.
Here is a list of the athletes joining the fold:
- Clemson: Azyah Dailey (volleyball)
- LSU: Jayden Daniels (football)
- TCU: Chandler Morris and Trey Sanders (football)
- Alabama: Chandler Hayden (track and field) and Jalen Milroe (football)
- Florida: Trinity Thomas (gymnastics) and Graham Mertz (football)
- Louisville: Jayda Curry (basketball)
- Tennessee: Rickea Jackson (basketball) and Joe Milton (football)
- Texas: Quinn Ewers (football)
The brand incorporated a number of different sports, giving various athletes the opportunity to capitalize on their NIL as they compete at some of the highest levels.