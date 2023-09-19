ESPN: Spurs Timed Mavs Pick Swap for After Luka Dončić's Current Contract Ends

Photos by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs appear to be stockpiling assets that will coincide with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama's prime.

As ESPN's Andrew Lopez and Kevin Pelton explained, the Spurs own three future pick swaps, one of which has been timed for after the contract of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić comes to an end:

"The 2030 swap, in particular, acquired from the Mavs to take Bullock's contract as part of a sign-and-trade for Grant Williams, symbolizes the Spurs' apparent patience. It's possible that swap could ultimately amount to nothing, but San Antonio timed it for after Luka Doncic's current contract ends and just as Wembanyama -- who will be 26 in 2030 -- should be reaching his peak."

Of course, there's always a chance that Dončić signs a new deal with Dallas by that point.

The Spurs also own the swap rights with the Atlanta Hawks in 2026 and the Boston Celtics in 2028 as long as Boston doesn't end up with the No. 1 pick. San Antonio has also acquired five extra first-round picks through trades.