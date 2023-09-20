9 College Football Coaches with the Most Pressure to Win Moving Forward

4 of 9

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Any notion that Nick Saban's future at Alabama is somehow rocky after a un-Alabama-like start to the season is blasphemy. The greatest head coach in the history of CFB—and one of the greatest to ever grace a sideline—is in rarified air.

As a result of his prolonged brilliance, however, he has made life difficult for himself. Expectations are, well, unreasonable at all times.

With Alabama having already lost to Texas—and with an ugly win over South Florida directly in the rearview—the vibe in Tuscaloosa feels off. As such, we are left questioning if Alabama's best is behind it.

What does it mean for Saban? Not a great deal, at least right now.