Guessing the Mystery Eastern Conference Team Trying to Trade for Damian Lillard

1 of 5

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

But first! Let's get a few contenders (or potential contenders) out of the way that probably aren't in the mix.

Boston Celtics

Boston's best trade assets are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The former seems like one of the few players in the league who might actually be untouchable. The latter just signed an extension and isn't eligible to be traded until July. Plus, the Celtics unloaded much of the trade capital they had in this summer's Kristaps Porziņģis deal.

Cleveland Cavaliers

All of the Cleveland Cavaliers' most important players are in their early- to mid-20s. And perhaps the highest-upside guy on the entire roster, Darius Garland, happens to play Damian Lillard's position. There's little reason to bring in a mid-30s, ball-dominant point guard like Lillard and potentially stymie Garland's development.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks' situation is similar to Cleveland's. They have a young point guard in Trae Young who'll probably make several more All-Star teams. And he's playing next to a combo guard in Dejounte Murray who's actually younger than Donovan Mitchell. Even with last season's thoroughly mediocre campaign, it's hard to see Atlanta pulling the plug on the Trae era.

Brooklyn Nets