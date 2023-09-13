X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Giannis on Bucks Future: If There's a Better Chance to Win Title, I Have to Take It

    Erin WalshSeptember 13, 2023

    FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat in Miami, Monday, April 24, 2023. Antetokounmpo said Friday, Aug. 11 that he will not be able to play for Greece at the World Cup that starts in two weeks because of ongoing recovery from knee surgery. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
    AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo just got real about his NBA future and is leaving the door open for a move to another franchise down the road.

    Speaking on the 48 Minutes podcast this week, Antetokounmpo said that if there's "a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien I have to take that better situation" because he wants to keep winning.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    "I'm a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I'm a winner. ... If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien I have to take that better situation."<br><br>Giannis on his future with the Bucks. <a href="https://t.co/XzucRXtmOv">pic.twitter.com/XzucRXtmOv</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.