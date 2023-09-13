Giannis on Bucks Future: If There's a Better Chance to Win Title, I Have to Take It

Giannis on Bucks Future: If There's a Better Chance to Win Title, I Have to Take ItSeptember 13, 2023
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo just got real about his NBA future and is leaving the door open for a move to another franchise down the road.
Speaking on the 48 Minutes podcast this week, Antetokounmpo said that if there's "a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien I have to take that better situation" because he wants to keep winning.
