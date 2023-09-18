Former NFL DB Sergio Brown Missing After Mother Found Dead by Police

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Police in Illinois are continuing to search for former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown after the body of his mother was found Saturday near her home, according to Dennis Romero of NBC News.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Myrtle Brown was killed due to "multiple injuries due to assault," per Romero.

Carlos Cortez, one of Brown's neighbors, said a member of her family had knocked on his door asking if he had seen Myrtle, per Darius Johnson of CBS Chicago. To that point, she had already been missing for 72 hours, and Sergio's whereabouts were unknown as well.

Local authorities ultimately found Myrtle in a creek within 100 yards of her house, per Johnson.

Brown, 35, spent seven seasons in the NFL. He debuted with the New England Patriots in 2010 before embarking on spells with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.