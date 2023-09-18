Jets' Zach Wilson: 'I Need to Be Better' After 3 INT in Loss to Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

New York Jets fans who feared what the offense would look like with Zach Wilson back under center had their worst fears realized Sunday.

Wilson completed just 12 of his 27 passes for 170 yards and threw three interceptions in a 30-10 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. After the game, Wilson said he feels like he's improved from last season but still needs to perform better.

"I feel like I'm seeing it well, I really do. And it's really unfortunate to show that as an offense, because we've got to be better, I need to be better," Wilson told reporters. "But we're right there, and so we're going to go back, and it's a long season, we're going to go watch this film and see how we can improve. Everyone trusts and believes in each other, and we all love each other, so we're excited for the challenge."

While dreadful enough on their own, Wilson's numbers would have been even worse if he did not hit Garrett Wilson on a 68-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. That was the Jets' only play longer than 20 yards on the day as the Dallas defense teed off against Wilson in the pocket and forced him into bad decisions.

The Jets, who fashioned themselves as Super Bowl contenders before Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury four plays into the season, once again find themselves hoping against hope that Wilson will put things together. The 2021 first-round pick has thrown just 16 touchdowns against 21 interceptions over his 23-game NFL career and was benched multiple times last season.

New York brought Wilson back as a backup in 2023, hoping he would be able to learn under Rodgers and eventually develop into a quality starter.